

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX Group (REL.L) said that it agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of ThreatMetrix, for a consideration of 580 million pounds payable in cash.



ThreatMetrix is a leader in the global risk-based authentication sector, headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 2005.



ThreatMetrix will become part of Risk & Business Analytics, which under the LexisNexis Risk Solutions brand addresses fraud and authentication challenges by applying advanced analytics to physical identity attributes, including identity credentials, addresses and asset ownership.



The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory consents and is expected to close during the first half of 2018. It is not expected to have a material impact on 2018 RELX Group earnings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX