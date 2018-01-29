BARCELONA, Spain, 2018-01-29 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, announced that it will reveal how leading enterprises are simplifying and consolidating their secondary storage infrastructures using a joint solution with Ciscoduring two sessions at the Cisco Live 2018 conference in Barcelona. Cohesity Principal Solutions Architect Damien Philip will lead the presentation, "Hyperconverged secondary storage, data protection and much more," scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 1:50 - 2:05 p.m. local time (CET) and Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2:10 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. CET.



Cohesity and Cisco partnered to simplify secondary storage infrastructure and put an enterprise's data to use. Whether data resides on primary or secondary storage, Cisco and Cohesity can put all data to good use, which maximizes the return on any storage investment. Along with seeing how enterprises leverage the joint secondary storage solution from Cohesity and Cisco, attendees will learn how hyperconverged secondary storage is eliminating complexities of a siloed environment. Cohesity enables customers to increase efficiency and reduce total cost of ownership as well as leverage the economics of cloud services for secondary storage.



Cisco Live 2018, Barcelona, runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 and features today's IT visionary thought leaders, more than 700 education sessions, Cisco's top partners, and numerous opportunities to build the connections that will fuel personal and professional growth.



What: "Hyperconverged secondary storage, data protection and much more" Who: Damien Philip, Principal Solutions Architect, Cohesity When: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 1:50 p.m. - 2:05 p.m. UTC and Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2:10 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. CET. Where: Cisco Investments Theater Fira Gran Via (North Access) C/ Foc, 37 08038 Barcelona, Spain



About Cohesity Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies and federal agencies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named to Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2017," LinkedIn's "startups: The 50 Industry Disrupters You Need to Know Now," and CRN's "2017 Emerging Vendors in Storage" lists. For more information, visit our website www.cohesity.com and blog https://cohesity.com/blog/, follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cohesity and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/3750699/ and like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cohesity/.



Media Contacts Jenni Adair Head of Corporate Communications jenni@cohesity.com +1 650-400-1871 BOCA Communications for Cohesity cohesity@bocacommunications.com