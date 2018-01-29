Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver modular sulfuric acid plants for Shalina Resources in the Democratic Republic of Congo

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JANUARY 29, 2018 AT 10:00

Outotec to deliver modular sulfuric acid plants for Shalina Resources in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Outotec has been awarded a contract by Shalina Resources Limited for the delivery of advanced sulfuric acid plant technology to the Mutoshi project near Kolwezi in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The order value, approximately EUR 33 million, is booked in Outotec's 2018 first quarter order intake.

Outotec's scope includes the delivery of three skid mounted, modular sulfuric acid plants that will produce the acid and SO 2 gas required in the process of the new Mutoshi copper-cobalt plant. The innovative plant concept, based on Outotec's technology and expertise gained from 650 plants delivered globally, ensures the many benefits of modular prefabricated plant delivery, such as low investment, installation and operation cost, increased availability and maintainability as well as environmentally sound and safe operation.

The order complements the EUR 65 million copper and cobalt processing technology delivery to the Mutoshi project Outotec announced on December 14, 2017.

"We really look forward to working with Shalina Resources in the Mutoshi project, and are extremely pleased that we can complete our diverse technology package for the copper and cobalt processing now with sulfuric acid plants. These modular plants represent our latest technology, and remarkably improve the environmental performance of the plant", says Kalle Härkki, head of Outotec's Metals, Energy & Water business.

