Longi Solar will set up a 1 GW solar PV manufacturing facility in India's Andhra Pradesh. It will manufacture 500 MW of cells and 500 MW of modules, a spokesperson tells pv magazine. The facility is expected to be commissioned by Q1 2019 at the latest, and will seek to take advantage of India's exemption from the recent U.S. solar tariffs, imposed by President Trump last week.Longi Solar has confirmed it will be the first Chinese solar company to set up manufacturing facilities in India. The news comes just a month after the company said it would invest $300 million in a 5 GW module facility ...

