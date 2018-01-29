sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,976 Euro		-0,124
-0,62 %
WKN: A0MUKL ISIN: GB00B1XZS820 Ticker-Symbol: NGLB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,96
19,99
11:29
19,96
19,99
11:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19,976-0,62 %