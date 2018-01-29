

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro climbed against its most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Monday.



The euro recovered to 135.34 against the yen and 1.1628 against the franc, from its early low of 134.83 and a session's low of 1.1588, respectively.



The single currency hit a 6-day high of 0.8792 versus the pound, after having dropped to 0.8772 at 9:00 pm ET.



The euro edged up to 1.5361 against the aussie, 1.6948 against the kiwi and 1.5331 against the loonie, off its early lows of 1.5306 and 1.6874, and a 4-day low of 1.5289, respectively.



If the euro rises further, it may target resistance around 137.00 against the yen, 1.18 against the franc, 137.00 against the pound, 1.55 against the loonie, 1.72 against the kiwi and 1.55 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX