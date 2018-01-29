Til Direktionen NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkalle 100 2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telefon 7012 5300 Telefax 4514 9624 29. januar 2018





Company Announcement number 8/2018 - 29 January 2018



Annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S



The annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S will be held on Friday, 9 March 2018 at 10 am at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø, with the following agenda:



1. Submission of the annual report for adoption. 2. Proposal for discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board of their liabilities. 3. Proposal for allocation of profits or cover of losses according to the adopted Annual Report 4. Proposal for the general meeting to empower the Board of Directors to distribute extraordinary dividend. 5. Election of members for the Board of Directors 6. Appointment of state-authorised public accountants.



The Board of directors recommends renewal of Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as elected auditors in line with the recommendation from the Audit Committee.



The Audit Committee have been free from influence by a third party and no clause which restricts the choice of the General Meeting of shareholders to certain categories or lists of statutory auditors or audit firms has been imposed upon it.



1. Any other proposals or issues brought forward by the Board of Directors or shareholders.



The Executive Board



For further information, please contact Henrik Blavnsfeldt, Senior Vice President, on +45 45 13 20 76.



Attachment:

