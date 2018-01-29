As from January 30, 2018, MSC Group AB will be listed under its new company name Empir Group AB.



Referring to the bulletin from MSC Group AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on January 16, 2018, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:20. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from January 30, 2018. The order book will not change.



New company name: Empir Group AB New short name: EMPIR B Current short name: MSC B Terms: Reverse split: 1:20 Current ISIN: SE0000395105 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: January 29, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0010769182 First day of trading with new ISIN code: January 30, 2018 Unchanged Order book ID 1023



For further information about the split, please contact MSC Group AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 7050.