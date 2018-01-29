

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Monday as oil resumed its ascent, Intel reported record quarterly revenue and the U.S. dollar steadied after recent weakness on concerns about trade spurred by President Trump's administration officials.



Chinese stocks fell the most in over two months as investors took profits after recent strong gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 35.13 points or 0.99 percent to 3,523.50, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down about 0.6 percent in late trade.



Wynn Macau shares were down almost 6 percent following a report detailing sexual misconduct from casino magnate Steve Wynn.



Japanese shares ended on a flat note despite a surge in technology stocks. The benchmark Nikkei fluctuated before closing marginally lower at 23,629.34. The broader Topix index finished 0.06 percent higher at 1,880.45.



Shin-Etsu Chemical soared 4.6 percent after the silicon products maker raised its profit and dividend payout outlook for the year ending March. Advantest gained 1.8 percent and Tokyo Electron advanced 1.3 percent.



Australian shares started the week on a solid footing, driven by gains in banks, miners, energy companies and healthcare firms.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 25.40 points or 0.42 percent to 6,075.40 as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 22.90 points or 0.37 percent at 6,187.60.



Commonwealth Bank advanced 0.7 percent as investors took the news of a new CEO in their stride. Westpac and NAB rose 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively while ANZ slid 0.1 percent.



Miner South32 rallied 3.7 percent, Iluka Resources jumped 4.9 percent, oil & gas producer Santos advanced 1 percent and biotechnology company CSL added 1.6 percent. Gold miners succumbed to selling pressure after gold prices fell on Friday.



Seoul shares closed at fresh record highs amid buying by foreign and institutional investors in technology and financial shares. The benchmark Kospi jumped 23.43 points or 0.91 percent to 2,598.19 after chipmaker SK Hynix reported record operating profit for the final quarter of 2017.



New Zealand shares gained ground in light trading following positive cues from other regional markets. The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index rose 16.17 points or 0.19 percent to 8,327.59, with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Kathmandu Holdings ending up nearly 3 percent each.



Indonesian shares were marginally lower while benchmark indexes in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and India were up between 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent.



U.S. stocks posted strong gains on Friday to close at fresh record highs as stronger durable goods orders data as well as better-than-expected quarterly earnings from the likes of Intel and Honeywell helped investors shrug off data showing slower-than-expected economic growth in the fourth quarter.



The Dow rose 0.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rallied 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.2 percent as President Donald Trump laid out his 'America First' agenda to an audience of global CEOs, lawmakers and NGO bosses in Davos, Switzerland.



