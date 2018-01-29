

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales growth moderated at the end of the year, after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the statistical office INE showed Monday.



Retail sales climbed a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.2 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 1.9 percent rise, which was revised from a 2.0 percent gain reported earlier.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales advanced 1.5 percent annually in December, following a 3.2 percent rebound in the prior month.



During the whole year 2017, retail sales grew 1.4 percent compared with 2016. Without adjustment, the index registered an increase of 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.6 percent from November, when it rose by 1.2 percent.



