O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A.: DR record and payment dates for interim dividend announced 29-Jan-2018 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release 29 January 2018 DR RECORD AND PAYMENT DATES FOR INTERIM DIVIDEND ANNOUNCED O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, "the Group"), one of the leading Russian food retailers, announces the record and payment dates for interim dividend for the financial year 2018 for the Depositary receipts holders. All materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeyinvestors.ru [1]. The Bank of New York Mellon, Group's depositary bank, has announced record date of 25 January 2018 and payment date of 02 February 2018 for the Depositary Receipts holders to receive interim dividend for the period commencing on 01 January 2017 and ending on 12 January 2018 previously declared by the Group. On 22 January 2018, the Group announced the decision of its Board of Directors to pay an interim dividend for the period commencing on 01 January 2017 and ending on 12 January 2018 for a total amount of US$ 33,276,381.58 or US$ 0.12367 per share. Additional information is available at the Bank of New York Mellon's website https://www.adrbnymellon.com/search?q=okey [2] COMPANY OVERVIEW O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, Fitch - 'B+') is one of the largest retail chains in Russia. The Company operates under two main formats: hypermarkets under "O'KEY" brand and discounters under the "DA!" brand. As of January 29, 2018, the Group operates 145 stores across Russia. The Group opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY is the first among Russian food retailers to launch and actively develop e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Company operates 4 distribution centres across the Russian Federation. For the full year 2016, revenue totalled RUB 175,470,671 thousand, EBITDA reached RUB 9,253,206 thousand, and the net loss for the period amounted to RUB 137,790 thousand. O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 50.95%, GSU Ltd - 29.52%, free float - 19.53%. DISCLAIMER These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as "expects" and "anticipates" and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. For further information please contact: Veronika Kryachko Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 404 Veronika.Kryachko@okmarket.ru www.okeyinvestors.ru [1] ISIN: US6708662019 Category Code: DIV TIDM: OKEY Sequence No.: 5146 End of Announcement EQS News Service 649049 29-Jan-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=84b74359656d56d98d524fc5103bc088&application_id=649049&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3c112aee9f46ffd07603d6e5dec676e9&application_id=649049&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

