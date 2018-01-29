In the period 22 January 2018 to 26 January 2018, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 6.3 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 246.8 million were bought back, equivalent to 82.3 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 4:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 22 January 2018 12,195 75.22 917,308 23 January 2018 17,073 74.49 1,271,768 24 January 2018 17,073 73.93 1,262,207 25 January 2018 18,292 73.73 1,348,669 26 January 2018 19,512 74.86 1,460,668 Accumulated during the period 84,145 74.40 6,260,620 Accumulated under the share 3,982,913 61.97 246,834,805 buyback programme





Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 6,281,670 own shares, equivalent to 3.8% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





22 January 23 January 24 January 25 January 26 January 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 12.195 75,22 17.073 74,49 17.073 73,93 18.292 73,73 19.512 74,86 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 12.195 75,22 17.073 74,49 17.073 73,93 18.292 73,73 19.512 74,86 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



22 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 75,22 ---------------------------------------------- 385 75,20 XCSE 20180122 13:49:55.579006 56 75,20 XCSE 20180122 13:49:55.579057 559 75,20 XCSE 20180122 13:49:55.579076 1.000 75,30 XCSE 20180122 14:56:01.794124 859 75,20 XCSE 20180122 16:26:48.335630 141 75,20 XCSE 20180122 16:30:04.248724 1.000 75,20 XCSE 20180122 16:35:32.044730 92 75,20 XCSE 20180122 16:48:48.246438 908 75,20 XCSE 20180122 16:48:55.250898 7.195 75,22 XCSE 20180122 16:55:18.208667



23 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 74,49 ---------------------------------------------- 252 75,00 XCSE 20180123 9:06:31.263445 232 75,00 XCSE 20180123 9:06:31.306016 374 75,00 XCSE 20180123 9:06:33.437759 12 75,00 XCSE 20180123 9:06:40.938324 130 75,00 XCSE 20180123 9:06:47.575214 1.000 75,20 XCSE 20180123 11:09:22.146363 1.000 74,70 XCSE 20180123 12:35:40.988436 589 74,20 XCSE 20180123 13:51:27.525709 120 74,20 XCSE 20180123 14:00:23.310193 291 74,20 XCSE 20180123 14:05:59.766047 472 73,80 XCSE 20180123 14:10:37.198582 528 73,80 XCSE 20180123 14:10:37.198626 355 74,30 XCSE 20180123 15:44:09.046788 645 74,30 XCSE 20180123 15:44:09.046788 487 74,10 XCSE 20180123 16:07:51.572723 513 74,30 XCSE 20180123 16:26:49.695678 10.073 74,49 XCSE 20180123 17:16:57.467066



24 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 73,93 ---------------------------------------------- 109 73,80 XCSE 20180124 9:09:54.815957 891 73,80 XCSE 20180124 9:35:31.601004 81 74,00 XCSE 20180124 10:26:16.514670 259 74,00 XCSE 20180124 10:28:16.455548 280 74,00 XCSE 20180124 10:29:16.343583 325 74,00 XCSE 20180124 10:30:16.143850 55 74,00 XCSE 20180124 10:31:16.505914 7 73,70 XCSE 20180124 11:43:49.612623 521 73,70 XCSE 20180124 11:43:49.612623 138 73,70 XCSE 20180124 11:43:49.612623 259 73,70 XCSE 20180124 11:43:49.612623 30 73,70 XCSE 20180124 11:43:49.612623 42 73,70 XCSE 20180124 11:43:49.612623 3 73,70 XCSE 20180124 11:43:49.612623 61 73,80 XCSE 20180124 12:27:09.577897 181 73,80 XCSE 20180124 12:27:09.577897 34 73,80 XCSE 20180124 12:27:09.577897 22 73,80 XCSE 20180124 12:27:09.577897 219 73,80 XCSE 20180124 12:27:09.577897 483 73,80 XCSE 20180124 12:27:09.577897 1.000 74,00 XCSE 20180124 15:35:47.795506 2.000 74,10 XCSE 20180124 16:13:21.008782 10.073 73,93 XCSE 20180124 16:53:22.403406



25 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 18.292 73,73 ---------------------------------------------- 500 73,60 XCSE 20180125 9:09:45.407140 407 73,50 XCSE 20180125 9:09:45.457086 12 73,50 XCSE 20180125 9:09:46.956941 81 73,50 XCSE 20180125 9:09:46.977840 500 73,20 XCSE 20180125 9:11:51.969064 37 73,40 XCSE 20180125 10:04:26.170433 184 73,40 XCSE 20180125 10:04:26.170433 279 73,40 XCSE 20180125 10:04:31.950639 300 73,30 XCSE 20180125 10:08:24.044201 700 73,20 XCSE 20180125 10:54:14.586194 500 73,10 XCSE 20180125 11:54:12.350559 502 73,50 XCSE 20180125 13:48:22.255291 128 73,50 XCSE 20180125 13:48:22.255291 29 73,50 XCSE 20180125 13:48:22.255291 33 74,30 XCSE 20180125 15:08:29.080000 103 74,10 XCSE 20180125 15:33:59.607000 149 74,10 XCSE 20180125 15:38:58.516000 370 74,20 XCSE 20180125 15:48:20.251000 378 74,10 XCSE 20180125 15:55:29.828000 517 74,40 XCSE 20180125 16:03:53.791000 349 74,10 XCSE 20180125 16:07:22.371000 327 74,20 XCSE 20180125 16:25:07.057000 279 74,20 XCSE 20180125 16:30:51.063000 53 74,20 XCSE 20180125 16:30:51.063000 326 74,20 XCSE 20180125 16:37:16.988000 328 74,20 XCSE 20180125 16:42:53.066000 129 74,00 XCSE 20180125 16:45:15.743156 10.792 73,73 XCSE 20180125 16:52:10.791001



26 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 74,86 ---------------------------------------------- 2.000 74,80 XCSE 20180126 13:50:39.268825 209 74,90 XCSE 20180126 14:03:30.783292 791 74,90 XCSE 20180126 14:03:37.314293 33 75,00 XCSE 20180126 14:08:40.385000 351 74,90 XCSE 20180126 14:44:59.359000 48 75,00 XCSE 20180126 15:03:57.629000 9 75,00 XCSE 20180126 15:03:57.629000 33 75,00 XCSE 20180126 15:03:57.629000 44 75,00 XCSE 20180126 15:03:57.629000 327 75,00 XCSE 20180126 15:03:57.629000 22 75,00 XCSE 20180126 15:03:57.629000 23 74,90 XCSE 20180126 15:14:37.781000 209 74,90 XCSE 20180126 15:15:12.551000 18 74,90 XCSE 20180126 15:15:26.724000 183 74,90 XCSE 20180126 15:17:48.955000 500 74,90 XCSE 20180126 15:31:42.429000 342 74,80 XCSE 20180126 15:52:44.375000 547 74,90 XCSE 20180126 16:14:00.069000 439 74,90 XCSE 20180126 16:22:26.143000 356 74,80 XCSE 20180126 16:26:04.930000 206 74,80 XCSE 20180126 16:26:04.930000 151 74,80 XCSE 20180126 16:26:04.930000 12 74,80 XCSE 20180126 16:26:57.427000 13 74,80 XCSE 20180126 16:27:37.428000 12 74,80 XCSE 20180126 16:35:57.428000 13 74,80 XCSE 20180126 16:39:17.428000 470 74,80 XCSE 20180126 16:44:25.189000 383 74,90 XCSE 20180126 16:44:36.614000 74 74,80 XCSE 20180126 16:48:04.629656 182 74,80 XCSE 20180126 16:48:13.012191 11.512 74,86 XCSE 20180126 17:17:45.193783



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=661033