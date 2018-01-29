Aliyah Media Releases Inaugural Issue

Las Vegas media company launches Israeli-American publication

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Las Vegas-based, Aliyah Media LLC. released its inaugural issue on January 18, 2018. This is a monthly lifestyle, print and digital, retail and subscription-based publication. Issues were mailed directly to individuals and businesses in Nevada, California, Florida, Michigan and Arizona. Newsstand distribution is managed by Publishers Distribution Group, Inc.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwpwkZxmCI4

Aliyah Media was created to connect the dots between Israel and the United States by covering subjects including travel, sports, business, technology, fashion, finance, entertainment and culture. "Our goal is to simplyhelp promote a mindset shift of Israel from political conflicts and religious obligation to focusing on its modern day diverse and positive light," explains its publisher, Shawn Willis."By providingfun and informative,image-heavy, content, featuringpeople who make a difference, businesses that transform lives and communities that flourish." Readership is directed to forward-thinking women and men in the 25-60 age group. The core editorial and design team of Aliyah Media is based in Las Vegas, with additional correspondents across the U.S., Israel, Canada, Argentina, and Germany.

In addition to its monthly print and digital publication, Aliyah Media offers full-service marketing capabilities to companies seeking brand growth through multi-media and unique opportunities, such as: public relations, advertising, strategic alliances, and social media presence.

For questions about Aliyah Media or to obtain a media kit, please contact:

Maya Cohen, Executive Assistant, maya@aliyahmedia.com or (844)- 4ALI-YAH ext. 5

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/632470/Aliyah_Media_Devices.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/632469/Aliyah_Media_Logo.jpg