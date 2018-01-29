Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Worth 30.40 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Marketby Application (Fiber, PET, Antifreeze & Coolant, Film), Technology, and Geography (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the growing demand for MEG in the Fiber, PET, and film applications coupled with high demand in APAC region are driving the MEG Market. The growing demand for polyester in textile industry is driving the demand of MEG in textile end-use industry. The textile end-use industry is expected to witness a large demand of MEG in the market especially in countries such as China and India. Increasing use of PET in this region in packaging which is an ever-growing end-use industry in the developing countries would support the growth in demand for MEG.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 71 market data Tables and40 Figures spread through 123 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/monoethylene-glycol-meg-market-19801030.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Among applications fiber led the MEG Market in 2016

Fiber is the largest application of MEG owing to its high demand in the production of PET and polyester fiber. The global production of polyester grew by 4.2% in 2016 with polyester filament market is witnessing a growth rate of 5.5%, whereas stable growing at a rate of 3.1%. Moreover, the total polyester production was 49.3 million tons in 2016. The overall growth in fiber market is decent and offers growth opportunities for MEG.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=19801030

PET is the second largest application in MEG Market owing to high demand of MEG in the production of PET bottles. Growing packaging end-use industry and changing trends in packaging are encouraging the use of PET as it can be recycled and reused.

The Asia Pacific MEG Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing market for MEG in terms of volume. It is also a major market for textiles, packaging, automotive, chemical processing and oil & gas globally. Countries in the Asia Pacific are expanding their production capacities and investing in new projects to decrease dependence on imports and thereby boosting regional energy security and autonomy. China is investing more in coal-based MEG production facilities to decrease its imports. Growing economies, increasing population, and standards of living are driving the applications such as PET and fiber in turn driving the demand for MEG.

Key Players in the MEG Market

The key players operating in the MEG Market are SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Formosa (Taiwan), Dow (US), BASF SE (Germany), MEGlobal (UAE), Sinopec (China), Shell (Netherlands), Reliance (India), and SIBUR (Russia). These companies undertake dynamic business strategies that propel the growth of the MEG Market.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=19801030

Browse Related Reports

Polyethylene Terephthalate - PET Resin & Polybutylene Terephthalate - PBT Resin Market by PET Application (Bottles, Films, Food Packaging & Others), by PBT Application (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Consumer Appliance, & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pet-pbt-resin-market-261832731.html



Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market by Applications, by Geography, Raw Materials, Price Trends and Forecasts (2011-2016)

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ethylene-oxide-398.html



Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets