Personetics to Speak at BNP Paribas Roundtable at Paris Fintech Forum 2018

PARIS, January 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Winner of the Fintech Forum 2017 Best of Show award will discuss its successful cognitive banking collaboration with BNP Paribas

Personetics will take part in a roundtable session hosted by BNP Paribas at the Paris Fintech Forum, which will take place this week (30-31 January).

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466622/Personetics_Logo.jpg )



Josselin Hébert, head of business innovation at BGL BNP Paribas will be joined by Jason Curtis, heading Personetics operations in France to share lessons learned from the collaboration between the two companies to deliver personalized insights and guidance as part of the bank's digital experience.

The roundtable, which will be held January 30 from 2.20pm to 4.30pm, will be opened by Sophie Heller, COO Retail Banking & Services, and Andreas Lambropoulos, head of strategic initiatives for BNP Paribas International Financial Services. Describing the joint initiative with Personetics, Sophie Heller said: "We do our utmost to constantly improve the support we offer our customers. Personetics allows us to help customers better manage their money by offering instant and relevant information and advice."

Personetics, the leading provider of cognitive banking applications, was the winner of the "Best of Show" award at the 2017 Paris Fintech Forum in the "Services for Financial Institutions" category, which included companies that are enabling a new generation of customer engagement capabilities for financial services.

About Personetics

Personetics' Financial AI Brain is used by the world's largest financial institutions to transform everyday banking into personalized interactions that help customers take control of their finances and reach their financial goals.

Featuring a unique combination of built-in financial intelligence and advanced cognitive capabilities, Personetics solutions make AI-powered banking a reality for over 35 million customers today - providing real-time personalized guidance, automating financial decisions, and simplifying money management.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.

For more information, visit http://personetics.com.