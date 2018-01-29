Leading online sports betting operator 1bet announced that it will be adopting Delasport's proprietary gaming platform. The prestigious Delasport Sportsbook Platform offers a comprehensive range of betting options on the widest possible selection of sports. The sportsbook solution provided by Delasport is ideal as a standalone option, or it can be seamlessly incorporated into existing operations. As one of the most valued partners of Delasport, 1bet will be fully integrating the system for maximum gameplay, interactivity, and access to thousands of sporting events.

The Delasport Sports Betting Platform is highly rated among industry aficionados, and 1bet players eagerly anticipate its adoption. The platform is fully customizable, thanks to a powerful algorithm that allows for maximum adjustments, effective risk management, and the best possible odds for boosting ROI for partner companies like 1bet. The sports betting platform is fully customizable from a European perspective, and an Asian perspective. Among others, full mobile functionality is assured with HTML5 casino games, smartphone, tablet, and phablet access for maximized profitability and higher conversion rates.

1bet also gets to enjoy Delasport's live betting selections with ultra-fast odds changes, the live center feature with play-by-plays, and real-time game stats. Among the many sports betting selections are tennis, football, basketball, and many other top-tier sports betting options. Also, players will now be able to use the same wallet for both sports betting and casino gaming.

Management at 1bet is confident that this exciting new partnership will be mutually beneficial, 'We are proud to have Delasport as a partner, and to be able to utilize what we consider to be the ultimate sports betting platform. We are committed to gaming excellence, the best odds, and state-of-the-art sports betting technology. 1bet punters are in good hands!'

1bet is a licensed and regulated online gambling operator, offering sports betting and online casino games. With some of the best odds in the industry and an advanced live betting platform, 1bet is also renowned for its secure environment, impeccable customer service, multitude of available payment options, and a variety of promotions for both new and existing players.

