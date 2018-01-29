

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Monday announced its investment in Indonesian startup GO-JEK. In a blog post, Google noted that GO-JEK uses technology to make life more convenient for Indonesians across the country.



'This investment lets us partner with a great local champion in Indonesia's flourishing startup ecosystem, while also deepening our commitment to Indonesia's internet economy,' the company said.



Google noted that Indonesia is home to the fifth largest population of internet users in the world with more than 133 million people online.



The company noted that to help Indonesians build the next great startup, it has already trained nearly 60,000 Indonesians on mobile app development. The company aims to reach 100,000 developers by 2020.



Further, Google's Gapura Digital initiative has trained more than 40,000 small business owners in 10 cities to use the power of the internet, with more cities to come.



Indonesia was the second country globally to get Google Station, Google's product to deliver high-quality public Wi-Fi with local partners, it said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX