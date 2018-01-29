Valmet: Valmet to supply a waste-fired boiler to Shanying Huazhong Paper in China

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet and Shanying International Holdings Co., Ltd. have signed a contract regarding a delivery of a mill waste-fired boiler plant to Shanying Huazhong Paper's paper mill, in the city of Jingzhou in Hubei province, China. The new waste-to-energy boiler plant will supply electricity for the paper mill and enables the mill to utilize all of its mill waste in energy production.

The order was included in Valmet's fourth quarter 2017 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Shanying International Holdings' investment in waste-to-energy solution enables high overall efficiency with very effective heat and power generation and supports circular economy. Installation is scheduled to begin in June 2018. Heat and power production will start early 2019.

"Valmet's boiler technology offers the highest steam parameters and overall plant efficiency. We expect to achieve high economic efficiency with reduced need for maintenance and production shut-downs," says Yi Shuai, Plant Director at power plant of Shanying Huazhong Paper. "The tailor-made boiler design meets our expectations of steam parameters which allows us to utilize standard turbine, and we believe it will help to optimize the entire plant," he continues.

"This boiler delivery will be the first paper mill waste-to-energy boiler which has the highest steam parameters. We have developed our waste-to-energy concept especially for this type of power plants. The solution will enable excellent efficiency through high steam parameters even when combusting demanding waste fuels. Utilizing waste in energy production will enable a significant reduction of CO2 emissions compared to fossil fuel powered plants," says Kai Janhunen, Vice President, Energy business unit, Valmet.

Valmet announced in December 2017, that it will supply an OptiConcept M containerboard making line for Shanying International Holdings.





Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes major parts of a CYMIC boiler island from fuel silo to boiler outlet. The boiler uses circulating fluidized bed (CFB) technology.

The green field boiler plant will use mill waste (paper rejects, pulp rejects and pulp sludge) as its fuel totaling to 260,000 tons of waste annually. Light fuel oil is used only for start-ups. The chlorine and alkaline content in the waste derived fuel is relatively high, but using Valmet's circulating fluidized bed technology the emissions are controlled efficiently.

Information about Shanying International Holdings Co., Ltd.

Shanying International Holdings Co., Ltd., formerly Anhui Shanying Paper Industry Co., Ltd., is a China-based company, principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of paper products. The Company's main products consist of various packaging paper boards, corrugated cardboard boxes, culture paper and other paper products, which are marketed under the brand name of Shanying. The Company distributes its products within domestic markets, with eastern China as its main market.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Xin Bo, Sales Manager, Energy, Pulp and Energy business line, China

tel. +86 13910107348, bo.xin@valmet.com (mailto:bo.xin@valmet.com)

Sanna Röyskö, Director, Boiler and Gasification Plants, Energy, Pulp & Energy business line

tel. +358 40 821 1268, sanna.roysko@valmet.com (mailto:sanna.roysko@valmet.com)

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2016 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

