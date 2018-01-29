AIM-listed fishing tackle retailer Fishing Republic has raised £1.3m through a placing of 13m shares to new and existing shareholders, including directors, which will be used to advance and develop the group's e-commerce operations, logistics and merchandising activities following the recent review of operations. The proceeds will also be used to provide additional working capital to accelerate the rate of growth of online sales. Executive chairman James Newman and non-executive director Iain ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...