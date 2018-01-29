GKN looked to clear up a dispute over its pensions deficit on Monday as it battles to stave off a hostile takeover from smaller rival Melrose Industries, following reports the shortfall could be a potential 'poison pill'. The automotive and aerospace parts manufacturer, which also expressed concerns about the potential effects of higher net debt on its banking covenants, said its group pension scheme's accounting deficit at the end of December could be calculated as low as an actuarial deficit ...

