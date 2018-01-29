Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2018) - Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One (TSXV: NNO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) is pleased to provide an update on corporate and technical activities currently underway that include materials development and testing with global leaders in the lithium ion battery supply chain.

Nano One has begun working with a tier 1 automotive supplier on the development of cobalt-free high-voltage spinel (HVS) and nickel-rich NMC cathode materials (622, 811) for the advancement of solid-state lithium ion batteries. Coatings, dopants and additives are being developed to enhance durability, stability and compatibility with solid electrolytes.

"There is a global effort underway to make solid state commercially viable," explained Mr. Blondal, "with the goal of increasing safety, energy density and cost savings, and Nano One's technology contributes to the development of the required cathode materials."

"The successful construction and operation of Nano One's pilot plant in 2017 has enabled the production of larger volumes of cathode material and has triggered several other third party evaluations of HVS, 622, 811 and lithium iron phosphate cathode materials."

Operating the pilot has also enabled Nano One to complete preliminary engineering plans for a modular 3300 ton/yr cathode production unit that could supply materials for roughly 24,000 60kWh electric vehicle batteries. Corporately, Nano One has also begun work on detailed plant engineering in support of technology licensing proposals to global industrial interests.

"Lastly," added Mr. Blondal "Nano One's process can use lithium feedstock in the form of either carbonate or hydroxide for the production of high performance cathode materials, and we have begun working with a range of lithium sources from various producers to demonstrate the flexibility of our processing technology. We believe this could reduce constraints on the supply of battery grade lithium by enabling new sources."

This work leverages ongoing support from the Government of Canada through both Sustainable Development Technology Canada and Automotive Supplier's Innovation Program.

Mr. Blondal will be speaking publicly about these undertakings at three investment conferences this week including NobleCon14 in Fort Lauderdale (January 29-30), Cantech 2018 in Toronto (January 31) and the World Outlook Financial Conference in Vancouver (February 1-2).

Mr. Blondal said, "We are excited to be working together with global leaders in the space and advancing the development of both conventional and solid state lithium ion battery technologies. We look forward to showcasing our technology and updating investors and commercial interests on our corporate activities."

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 669-2701 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca.

About Nano One:

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage, consumer electronics and next generation batteries. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for a range of different nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities. The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and Nano One has built a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production and to optimize its technology across a range of materials. This pilot plant program is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of nanostructured composite materials. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the actual receipt of the grant monies, the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on the receipt of such monies and the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

