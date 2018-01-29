KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announces the appointment of Jacques Veyrat as a Senior Advisor to support KKR's investment activities in France.

Mr Veyrat is a senior French executive with deep experience across a range of different sectors. He currently manages his own company, Impala SAS, a diversified investment company with around €1bn net asset value, active in energy, manufacturing, consumer brands, and asset management. Before founding Impala in 2011, Mr Veyrat served as Chairman and Chief Executive of the global merchant and commodity company Louis Dreyfus Group, and of telecoms company Neuf Cegetel before its acquisition by SFR.

Johannes Huth, Member and Head of KKR EMEA, said: "I am delighted that KKR will be able to benefit from Jacques' expertise and strategic counsel in France. France is an important market for KKR, and we see significant opportunities across a number of sectors, building on our successful track record and commitment to supporting French businesses. Jacques will bring valuable insights and local knowledge as we further develop our presence and activities in France."

Mr Veyrat's appointment builds on KKR's 15-year track record of supporting the growth and development of major French companies into leading global and French champions. KKR's investments span a range of sectors of the French economy, including industrials (Legrand, Tarkett, Winoa), software and outsourcing (Webhelp, OVH), and luxury goods (SMCP). In addition, KKR has deployed growth equity capital backing high-growth French technology businesses, including Ivalua and Fotolia. Across France, the firm supports the employment of almost 10,000 people through the operations of its 18 portfolio companies.

This successful track record in France has been reflected in the recent promotions of a number of senior French executives at KKR, including Nicolas Gheysens, Edouard Pillot, Vincent Policard and Jean-Pierre Saad. Mr Veyrat will work closely with Henry Kravis, Johannes Huth and the wider EMEA leadership team on the development of KKR's platform in France.

