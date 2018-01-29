Italtel and Rold to Collaborate on Industry 4.0 Solutions

MILAN, January 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First results of the collaboration will be presented at MWC 2018 in Barcelona.

Italtel, a leading telecommunications company in IT system integration, managed services, NFV and Internet of Things solutions, and Rold, a leading Italian household appliances component supplier, today announced their cooperation in the field of Industry 4.0.

The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will see them work together to develop technological solutions and jointly launch innovation projects to improve industrial processes. These will be aimed at the Industry 4.0 market, both in Italy and across the world, through the creation of an ecosystem of partners.

During Mobile World Congress 2018 - which takes place in Barcelona from February 26 to March 1 - the first result of the partnership, a jointly-developed connected machine solution for Industry 4.0, will be showcased at Exprivia-Italtel's stand 2G10.

"This new collaboration is driven by the ongoing transformation of manufacturing processes, supported by the Italian government's Industry 4.0 plan," said Stefano Pileri, CEO of Italtel. "Together with Rold, we will be working with companies that are facing a significant transformation in their businesses, rethinking and reorganizing the value chain to develop an ultra-connected industrial model that will improve competitiveness and enhance growth. We intend to develop a joint catalog of technological solutions, define a business model and implement commercial cooperation both in Italy and overseas."

The cooperation will make use of Rold's SmartFab platform - designed in partnership with Samsung for the intelligent monitoring of production lines - as well as Italtel's proven experience in system integration, big data & analytics solutions, engineering support and technical assistance services.

"The digital transformation of industrial processes is a growing trend and there are affordable solutions that take advantage of Industry 4.0 and increase competitiveness and efficiency," said Laura Rocchitelli, President of Rold. "Rold Smartfab allows companies to digitalize their production processes quickly, connecting the machines and obtaining real-time data that can be used for fast, accurate monitoring. In addition, the platform promotes the development of advanced manufacturing skills, allowing production managers to set an example for their collaborators. Rold Smartfab represents an evolution of the platform that raised the attention both of our customers and of technological partners such as Italtel."

