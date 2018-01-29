

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were lackluster on Monday as investors waited for cues from fresh economic releases and a slew of corporate earnings.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 13,348 in opening deals after closing up 0.3 percent on Friday.



Volkswagen advanced 1.6 percent after the carmaker apologized for a test that exposed monkeys to engine fumes to study effects of the exhaust.



Wirecard jumped 2.2 percent after its preliminary EBITDA for the fourth quarter grew about 34 percent from last year.



Chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor soared 5 percent after stellar results from Apple supplier AMS.



