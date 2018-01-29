Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 7/2018 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 29 January 2018









Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 4



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 4:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 39,511,651 9,667,944,775 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 January 2018 175,000 245.30 42,927,500 -------------------- 23 January 2018 185,000 245.18 45,358,300 -------------------- 24 January 2018 190,000 246.01 46,741,900 -------------------- 25 January 2018 210,000 239.89 50,376,900 -------------------- 26 January 2018 200,000 242.04 48,408,000 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 4 960,000 233,812,600 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 40,471,651 9,901,757,375 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 42,689,096 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.56% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=661052