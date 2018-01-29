COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 9/2018 - 29 JANUARY 2018



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,484,303 329.03 488,373,986.67 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 January 2018 5,000 361.43 1,807,146.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 January 2018 5,000 364.79 1,823,954.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 January 2018 7,848 364.19 2,858,165.47 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 January 2018 3,500 360.39 1,261,360.10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 January 2018 3,652 363.44 1,327,280.69 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,509,303 329.59 497,451,892.93 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,650,990 shares, corresponding to 3.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



