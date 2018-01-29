The solar module maker expects to reach financial close for the project in the third quarter of this year.The Jordan PV panel manufacturer and project developer Philadelphia Solar has announced it secured a long-term PPA with Jordan's power utility National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) for a 68 MW PV project it is developing in the south of the country. The company said that the project will include more than 50% local components, as it uses its high efficiency panels, and that it will design the power station with Jordanian manpower. Furthermore, all procedures of the PV project were approved ...

