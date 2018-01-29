London stocks edged higher in fairly quiet trade on Monday as the pound gave back some gains against the dollar. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,678.19, while the pound was flat against the euro at 1.1393 and down 0.3% versus the dollar 1.4125. Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said the dollar's move higher was "nothing to write home about", especially given the recent 19-month and three-year lows the greenback has hit against the pound and the euro, respectively. "But it is better ...

