KPMG's audit of Carillion accounts for the last four years will be investigated by the Financial Reporting Council, it said on Monday, after the collapse of the government contractor sparked concerns. Following enquiries made since Carillion's profit warning in July 2017, the FRC said it had decided to open an investigation under the 'audit enforcement procedure' to cover the years ended 31 December 2014, 2015 and 2016, and additional audit work carried out during 2017. The FRC's enforcement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...