AIM-listed EasyHotel said on Monday that the strong trading seen in the previous year across owned and franchised hotel estates has continued, with the group's performance since the financial year ended 30 September 2017 in line with the board's expectations. Owned hotels have continued to "significantly" outperform both their competitive set and the wider UK hotel market, with the opening of a new owned 78-room hotel in Liverpool and the acquisition and opening of a 104-room hotel in Newcastle ...

