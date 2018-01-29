Avon Rubber has received an order from the US Department of Defense for 47,000 M50 mask systems worth $12.6m. The company said that given the anticipated sales of M50 mask systems to the DoD for its 2018 financial year have already been secured by previous orders, this new order contributes towards building the order book for its 2019 financial year. In December last year, Avon received an order for 53,000 M50 mask systems from the DoD worth $14.3m. At 0905 GMT, the shares were up 1.3% to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...