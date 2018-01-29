

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally higher on Monday, with miners leading the surge as copper prices advanced and Anglo American announced the sale of its New Largo asset. A drop in the pound also offered some support.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 10 points or 0.13 percent at 7,672 in late opening deals after rising 0.7 percent on Friday.



Anglo American rallied 1.5 percent after selling its New Largo thermal coal project in South Africa.



Antofagasta rose 1.3 percent, BHP Billiton rose over 1 percent, Glencore advanced 1.7 percent and Rio Tinto climbed 1.5 percent.



Provident Financial tumbled 3.5 percent after four former executives raised employment tribunal claims for unfair dismissals against the troubled doorstep lender.



Engineering firm GKN slid marginally after it issued a new salvo against Melrose's hostile bid.



Sky Plc shares dropped half a percent. Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has taken a 1.09 percent stake in Sky Plc, which could further complicate 21st Century Fox Inc.'s $16.6 billion effort to consolidate ownership of the British pay-TV giant.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX