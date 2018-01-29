Automotive Polymer Composite Market Size Worth $11.6 Billion by 2025 %: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalautomotive polymer composites marketsize is expected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Polymer, metal, and ceramic matrix composites are key composites used in the automotive industry.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



The use of polymer matrix composites on a large scale in the manufacturing of exterior components such as rear windshield glazing, fender, panoramic roof modules, wheel covers, headlight lenses, headlight housings, bumper, and front grille is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The automotive industry is witnessing challenges in aligning production or assembly processes with enhanced material properties and innovative product design, especially for large-volume production facilities. Although aluminum and steel are mostly used in lightweight vehicles, high-performance FRP composites can potentially outperform both aluminum and steel.

Private collaborations between companies in automotive and chemical industries, such as Toray and Daimler, SGL and BMW, SGL and Volkswagen, and Toho Tenax and General Motors, have substantially helped in the allocation of resources in the automotive polymer composites industry. For instance, in 2014, BMW-SGL announced an investment of approximately USD 200 million to triple the production capacity of its CFRP plant located in Moses Lake, Washington, U.S.

Product innovation is one of the key challenges faced by companies operating in the market. Manufacturers are aiming at reducing costs and increasing efficiency of products. Implementation of passenger safety laws such as the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) is anticipated to drive the automotive polymer composites market over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Automotive Polymer Composites Market" Size Report By Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyamide, Polypropylene, Polyethylene), By Application, By Product, By End Use, By Manufacturing, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" At -https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-polymer-composites-market

Further key findings from the study suggest:

Demand for automotive polymer composites from electric vehicles is expected to rise at an estimated CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2025 due to increasing focus on using lightweight materials

Vinyl ester-based polymer composites are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. These composites are used in mainstream automotive applications such as sunroof, radiator assembly, and heat shields

In recent years, various initiatives have been undertaken to commercialize CFRP for use in mass production of vehicles. In order to sustain increasing competition, composite suppliers are forced to upgrade their capabilities to cater to higher volume segments

In April 2017 , Solvay entered into a consortium with Bentley and Penso to develop high-volume composite technologies

, Solvay entered into a consortium with Bentley and Penso to develop high-volume composite technologies Countries such as Japan , China , Vietnam , and Indonesia have laid down several policies pertaining to emission control, in keeping with EU's emission standards

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Pneumatic Tire Market - The global pneumatic tire market size was USD 192.40 billion in 2014 is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account rising demand from automotive industry.

Internal Combustion Engine Market- The global internal combustion engine market size was approximately 138 million units in 2014. Increasing adoption in Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to drive industry growth.

North America car air fresheners market - North America car air fresheners market size was valued at USD 764.1 million in 2014. The industry is characterized by changing consumer preference and strategic marketing efforts undertaken by key industry vendors.

Car DVR market - The global car DVR market size was valued at USD 963.0 million in 2014.Car DVRs automatically record videos during auto accidents such as hit-and-run cases, misconduct, or road rage incidents

Grand View Research has segmented automotive polymer composites market on the basis of resin, product, application, end use, manufacturing process, and region:

Automotive Polymer Composites Resin Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Epoxy Polyurethane Polyamide Polypropylene Polyethylene Polyester Vinyl Ester Other Resins

Automotive Polymer Composites Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Carbon Fiber Glass Fiber Natural Fiber

Automotive Polymer Composites Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Polyethylene Detergent Alcohol Synthetic Lubricants Others

Automotive Polymer Composites End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Conventional Vehicles Electric Vehicles Trucks & Buses

Automotive Polymer Composites Manufacturing Process Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Compression Molding Injection Molding Sheet Molding Resin Transfer Molding

Automotive Polymer Composites Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Asia Pacific China Japan India Taiwan Middle East and Africa Central & South America



Read Our Blog: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com