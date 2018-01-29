

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly at the start of the year, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The UniCredit Bank Austria Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 61.3 in January from December's record high of 64.3. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Moreover, the latest figure was still the fourth-highest level on record.



Among components, growth of output, new orders, exports and employment all remained elevated, while purchasing activity increased at the fastest rate on record.



On the price front, input price inflation eased slightly in December, while output prices rose at the second-fastest rate in over six-and-a-half years.



