

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro firmed against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Monday, with strong corporate earnings, signs of improving economic growth and U.S. President Donald Trump's apparently more positive tone on international trade underpinning sentiment.



Janet L. Yellen will preside over her final meeting as Federal Reserve chairwoman on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will speak before the U.K. Parliament's Economic Affairs Committee in London on Tuesday.



Investors also await the closely-watched U.S. jobs report, Chinese manufacturing and services sector data and President Trump's first State of the Union address for further direction.



Oil held firm as investors continued to focus on the OPEC-led production cuts and the tenth straight week of U.S. crude oil inventory drawdowns.



Preliminary data from the statistical office Destatis showed that German import price inflation slowed to lowest in over a year in December, though prices rose during the whole year 2017, erasing the decline seen in the previous year.



The import price index climbed 1.1 percent year-on-year, which was sharply slower than the 2.7 percent increase in November. The latest gain was the smallest since November 2016, when import prices rose just 0.3 percent.



The currency showed mixed trading in the Asian session. While it rose against the yen and the franc, it held steady against the pound. Against the greenback, it dropped.



The euro recovered to 135.34 against the yen and 1.1637 against the franc, from its early low of 134.83 and a session's low of 1.1588, respectively. The euro is seen finding resistance around 137.00 against the yen and 1.18 against the franc.



The euro edged up to 1.5361 against the aussie, 1.6948 against the kiwi and 1.5331 against the loonie, off its early lows of 1.5306 and 1.6874, and a 4-day low of 1.5289, respectively. The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 1.72 against the kiwi and 1.55 against both the aussie and the loonie.



The single currency hit a 6-day high of 0.8794 versus the pound, after having dropped to 0.8772 at 9:00 pm ET. On the upside, 137.00 is possibly seen as the next resistance level for the euro.



On the flip side, the euro stayed weak against the greenback with the pair trading at 1.2396. The pair closed Friday's deals at 1.2429.



Looking ahead, U.S. personal income and spending data for December and Dallas Fed manufacturing activity for January are set for release in the New York session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX