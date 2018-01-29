

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were lackluster on Monday as investors waited for cues from fresh economic releases and a slew of corporate earnings.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down about 0.1 percent at 400.14 in opening deals after rising half a percent on Friday.



The German DAX was moving down 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 was declining 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed with a negative bias.



Apple component supplier AMS surged 18 percent after its revenue for 2017 almost doubled, driven by demand for its sensors from smartphone customers. Dialog Semiconductor shares rallied 3.5 percent in Frankfurt.



Volkswagen rose about 1 percent after the German carmaker apologized for a test that exposed monkeys to engine fumes to study effects of the exhaust.



Wirecard gained over 1 percent after its preliminary EBITDA for the fourth quarter grew about 34 percent from last year.



Mining giant Anglo American rallied 1.5 percent in London after selling its New Largo thermal coal project in South Africa.



Antofagasta rose 1.3 percent, BHP Billiton rose over 1 percent, Glencore advanced 1.7 percent and Rio Tinto climbed 1.5 percent as copper prices rallied.



Swedish medical technology firm Getinge lost nearly 7 percent after its fourth-quarter profit fell short of expectations.



Provident Financial tumbled 3.5 percent after four former executives raised employment tribunal claims for unfair dismissals against the troubled doorstep lender.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX