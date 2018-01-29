

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's industrial production declined for the second straight month in December, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 2.5 percent year-over-year in December, following a 1.7 percent fall in November.



Among sectors, manufacturing production contracted 4.2 percent annually in December and mining and quarrying output slipped by 3.0 percent.



During the whole year 2017, industrial production advanced 1.9 percent compared with 2016.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 1.6 percent from November, when it decreased by 1.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX