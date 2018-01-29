Worldwide Organ on a Chip (OOC) Market 2018-2023: The Next Decade is a Favorable Period for Upward Trend in Regulation, Ratification, and Adoption

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Worldwide Organ on a Chip (OOC) Market [by Segments (Devices, Services); by Types (Lung, Heart, Liver, Intestine, Kidney, Human, Placenta, Gut, Nerve, Others); by Regions (North America, Europe, APAC, CALA, MEA)]: Sizes and Forecasts (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organs-on-Chips: A $1 Billion Market in the Next Decade

This Organ-on-a-Chip market report also includes insights into key market requirements gathered from scientists, medical professionals, bioengineers, researchers, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and chemical companies. The report also provides their preferences, priorities, and perception of adoption of Organ-on-a-Chip across regions.



Drug and pharmaceutical companies lose billions of dollars due to high drug failure rates in clinical trials, largely due to the current limitations of using animal models and static cell culture systems. Coupled with this is the fact that the in-vitro modeling and therapy development for many diseases is not accurate. This creates a direct need for clinical modeling that is physiologically relevant to human organs and at the same time intuitively integrating human-derived cells with sensor-driven OOC systems.



However, complexities of organ functions aren't easy to model. Creating an OOC system is a complicated process with multiple hurdles to cross. Firstly, there is a major need to accurately reproduce the architectural complexity of organs and tissues in vitro. Then, there is a bigger need to accurately link them in the correct format for the connected systems to recapitulate tissue-organ interactions. Solving this is set to be industry's key priority. OOCs provide tremendous potential if commercialization is aided by collaborative efforts across the value-chain and ecosystem. Regulators, medical professionals, scientists, technicians, and organizations need to collaborate to usher in the future of medicine through OOCs.



Challenges aside, OOCs offer a possible opportunity to replace current animal based testing and assessments over time. However, it is unlikely that OOCs are comprehensive enough to make that change during the forecast period due to the traditional regulatory requirements and complexities of organ functions.



The current forecast period is the earliest phase of market adoption for organ-on-a-chip players. The next decade is a favorable period for upward trend in regulation, ratification, and adoption. The use of OOCs, as a viable alternative to traditional clinical lab options, in an improving regulatory environment and increasing marketplace acceptance, promises to lay the foundation of the future of accurate medicine.



OOCs are a key piece in the future of personalized medicine, and collaborative efforts across the ecosystem are key to ensure widespread adoption. The market opportunity for Organ-on-a-Chip across the globe is considerable overall.



Questions answered in the Report.

What is the market size of the overall OOC market?

What is the estimated market size of OOCs in the next 5 years?

What are the companies in the OOC market?

What is the market opportunity in OOC devices and services?

What are the different types of OOCs and associated market forecasts?

Key Topics Covered:



1 ORGAN-ON-A-CHIP: RESEARCH OVERVIEW AND SUMMARY

1.1 Research Design

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Market Overview and Forces

1.4 Supply Side - Market Participants and Offerings



2 ORGAN-ON-A-CHIP: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST BY SEGMENTS

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Devices

2.2.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions

2.3 Services

2.3.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions



3 ORGAN-ON-A-CHIP: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST BY SEGMENTS

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Lung-on-Chip

3.3 Heart-on-Chip

3.4 Liver-on-Chip

3.5 Intestine-on-Chip

3.6 Kidney-on-Chip

3.7 Human-on-Chip

3.8 Placenta-on-Chip

3.9 Brain-on-Chip

3.10 Gut-on-Chip

3.11 Nerve-on-Chip

3.12 Others



4 ORGAN-ON-A-CHIP: MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS BY REGIONS



5 ORGAN-ON-A-CHIP: EXTENDED MARKET FORECASTS (2018-2027)

5.1 Overall Market Size and Extended Forecast (2018-2027)

5.2 Overall Market Size and Extended Forecast, By Types (2018-2027)

5.3 Overall Market Size and Extended Forecast, By Segments (2018-2027)

5.4 Overall Market Size and Extended Forecast, By Regions (2018-2027)



Companies Mentioned



4Dcell

AxoSim Techologies LLC

CN Bio Innovations

Cherry Biotech SAS

Elvesys

Emulate

Hepregen

Hesperos

HREL

Insphero

Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

Mimetas

Nortis

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Sophion Bioscience

Tara Biosystems

thinXXS Microtechnology AG

TissUse

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kwqbxr/worldwide_organ?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716