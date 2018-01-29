Higher Accuracy in the Diagnosis of the Prostate Cancer

HEIDELBERG, Germany, January 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The most biopsies are redundant

Modern combination of imaging procedures gives more precise results

Big progress in the diagnosis of the prostate cancer in the Heidelberg Clinic for Prostate Therapy

Prostate biopsies are often needed, but are always risky. Using a modern procedure of combination of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with ultrasound images, the number of extraction of samples (biopsies) can be minimized. The big advantage is: In case of a normal finding after the performance of the imaging procedure, a biopsy can completely be avoided.

The Heidelberg Clinic for Prostate Therapy (https://www.prostata-therapie.de/en/) has been specialized in the non-invasive diagnosis and treatment of prostate diseases for almost twenty years. This includes both benign changes and cancer such as prostate carcinoma (PCa). A prostate carcinoma is certainly difficult to detect, as it is very small in the early stages and difficult to palpate in early cancer diagnosis. Even a blood test for the determination of the prostate-specific antigen (PSA value) provides no guarantee, but is at best an indication of cancer. Therefore, urologists often recommend the extraction of samples of the prostate (biopsy).

The Heidelberg-based urologists have made the best experience with the combination of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with a specific ultrasound machines for more than 5 years. It allows localizing the tumors almost clearly and avoiding the redundant biopsies.

