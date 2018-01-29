Robit Oyj: ROBIT PLC RENEWS ITS OPERATIONAL MODEL AS A PART OF GROWTH STRATEGY

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 29 JANUARY 2018 AT 1.00 P.M.

ROBIT PLC RENEWS ITS OPERATIONAL MODEL AS A PART OF GROWTH STRATEGY

Due to the renewal of Robit Plc's structure and operating model the company is planning to transfer from matrix organization to line organization.

The planned new line organisation would bring company's know-how and decision-making close to its customers' business enabling faster and more effective service.

The company's five market regions would remain unchanged, however each focusing in the future on the overall development of the region's sales, growth and strengthening the market share as well as development via distributors.

With these development procedures and structural changes Robit Plc aims to:

serve its customers and markets even better

strengthen and focus sales according to customer needs

support growth strategy by creating better and faster conditions for renewal, development and further growth

As a part of the planned renewal of structure and operating model, the company focuses simultaneously on development of supply chain efficiency and flexibility.

In order to enable growth as well as competitiveness and cost-efficiency Robit Plc commences also austerity, which concerns the whole organisation globally. The company targets significant annual savings. The planned structural changes may result in personnel reduction. Robit Plc commences required procedures in its each unit locally.

The company has set the following key targets transcending the economic cycle:

to increase its net sales organically on average by a minimum of 15 per cent per annum (CAGR)

to achieve an EBITA margin of above 13 per cent

ROBIT PLC

Mika Virtanen, Group CEO

Further information:

Robit Plc

Mika Virtanen, Group CEO

+358 40 832 7583

mika.virtanen@robitgroup.com (mailto:mika.virtanen@robitgroup.com)

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 21 own sales and service points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA.

