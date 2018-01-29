Financial services firm WH Ireland said its focus for 2018 was to become a "consistently profitable company" after a spate of exceptional costs left it with an annual loss of £1.5m. Revenues for the 12 months to 30 November were ahead 12% at £28.5m, but profits were hit by £494,000 of restructuring costs, £903,000 to outsource the back office function of its wealth management arm and another £196,000 to comply with the European Union's new regulatory changes, known as MiFID II. The revamped ...

