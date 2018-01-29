sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,075 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 913503 ISIN: GB0009241885 Ticker-Symbol: WH5 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,36
1,46
13:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC1,0750,00 %