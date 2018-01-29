Bruno Brookes' Immedia Group has warned of wider losses after a weaker finish to the year due to contract delays and an acquisition underperformed. The provider of in-store radio, other audio-visual and digital solutions for retail clients, said it had enjoyed a "solid" calendar year, with sales up around 36% on the previous year's £2.6m and still no debt on the balance sheet. However, losses are likely to swell to £0.6m for the calendar year from the £0.19m in the first half after December ...

