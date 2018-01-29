

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation accelerated in January to the highest level in three-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Monday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 1.9 percent rise in December.



Moreover, the latest inflation was the highest since July 2014, when it marked the same 2.4 percent.



The consumer price index less housing cost fell 1.6 percent annually and by 0.57 percent monthly in January.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent from December, when it rose by 0.3 percent.



