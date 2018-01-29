Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-01-29 / 11:41 *Corporate News* *PNE WIND AG: Progress with the Construction of the new 200MW Portfolio* Cuxhaven, 29. January 2018 - PNE WIND AG has successfully completed the first major phase for the construction of a new European wind farm portfolio: At the end of 2017, it was possible to completely commission the "Kührstedt/Alfstedt" wind farm (output of 43.2MW) and since then, the wind farm has been feeding electricity to the grids. This wind farm is a part of the European wind farm portfolio which is intended to combine both German and French wind farms by 2020 with a total output of around 200MW. Since the "Kührstedt/Alfstedt" wind farm commissioning, PNE WIND AG has also been benefiting from the sale of climate-friendly electricity produced by the wind farms. In this regard, the Company also benefits from its long-term experience as a wind farm operator. Currently, PNE WIND AG operates wind farms with a total nominal output of about 69MW and these wind firms are completely owned by the Company. Some of these wind farms will be selected for re-powering to be modernised and increase efficiency. Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE WIND AG: "Considering the economic success during the last year, PNE WIND AG will certainly start the 2018 financial year with a tailwind. The increase in the nominal output of wind farms which we operate ourselves guarantees that we have constant income from operations; at the same time, we, as the operators, are able to continuously monitor the quality level of projects which we develop internally." *About the PNE WIND Group* PNE WIND Group, a company operating on an international level with two brands, PNE WIND and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Company has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider." From initial site exploration and the approval procedure performance to financing and turn-key construction to operation and re-powering, the Company's services encompass all the phases for developing and operating wind farms: based on this strong position, we continue to develop. In addition to wind energy, in the future the Company's offer will include photovoltaic, electricity storage and power-to-gas technologies with a focus on hydrogen. *Contacts for enquiries* *PNE WIND AG* *PNE WIND AG* Rainer Heinsohn Christopher Rodler Head of Corporate Head of Investor Relations Communications Phone: +49(0) 4721 718 454 Tel: +49(0) 4721 718 453 Fax: +49(0) 4721 718 373 Fax: +49(0) 4721 718 373 Christopher.Rodler(at)pnewind.com Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pnewind.com End of Media Release Issuer: PNE WIND AG Key word(s): Energy 2018-01-29 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PNE WIND AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06 Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200 E-mail: info@pnewind.com Internet: http://www.pnewind.com ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A1R0741, , DE000A12UMG0, WKN: A0JBPG, A1R074, , A12UMG, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 649197 2018-01-29

