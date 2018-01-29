Asia Pacific Microgrid Market, 2016-2018 & 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "APAC Microgrid Market - Analysis & Forecast (2017-2026) Focus on Technology Type: Energy Generation (Solar PV, Wind Turbine, Diesel Gensets) & Energy Storage (Lithium Ion Batteries, Lead Acid Batteries), Application: Residential & Commercial" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

APAC Microgrid Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key development strategies and market trend dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities prevailing in the industry.

Moreover, value chain analysis, consortiums, and patents have also been included in the report. The key development strategies adopted by microgrid solution providers have also been included in the report. The key regulations with respect to the utility industry, rural electrification policies, and renewable energy policies have also been considered in the report because of the compliance requirements which are expected to promote the use of microgrids in APAC.



The adoption and implementation of microgrids in the APAC region is at a nascent stage. The companies have been investing extensively in the microgrids development and demonstration projects. However, it has been witnessed that the demonstration projects do not have a business model. Therefore, the market estimation has been built on detailed assumptions and limitations. The market has been estimated on the basis of different types of energy generation and energy storage solutions used in microgrids, their use across different applications, and geographical analysis.

Many global companies, such as ABB, and Schneider electric are foreseeing the Asia Pacific countries as the most lucrative markets for microgrids across remote/island, community and industrial microgrids.

The report profiles 13 organizations across Asia Pacific on the basis of manufacturers, and solution providers working across the microgrid industry, and providing their products in APAC.



Key questions answered in the report:

What was the size, in terms of revenue, of the APAC microgrid market in 2016, and growth rate during the forecast period, 2016-2026?

What are different types of energy generation and energy storage technologies used in APAC microgrid market, and their sub segments?

What was the market value of energy generation and storage technologies for different applications of microgrids in 2016, on the basis of rural and commercial/industrial?

What is the market size of microgrid solutions on the basis of different major countries in the region?

What are the key trend and opportunities in the APAC microgrid market?

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand of microgrid solutions during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the APAC microgrid market?

Who are the major investors investing in the development of microgrids across the different countries of APAC and what is the investment amount?

What kind of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

Which country has growth prospects where investors can invest, and make significant profitable margins?

Which regions in the countries such as India , and Indonesia , among others, are most suited for the development of microgrid projects?

Which country has formulated regulations and a comparison chart of their regulations based on different parameters?

Who are the key market players in the market, along with company profiles, their business financials, company snapshots, key products & services, major developments, SWOT analysis, and future programs (if any)?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Asia Pacific Microgrid Market Research Methodology

1.3 Assumptions and Limitations for Market Estimation and Forecasting

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Policy Mandates to Meet the Increasing Energy Demand

2.1.2 Grid Reliability and Expansion Costs

2.1.3 Decreasing Costs of Renewable Energy Generation and Storage Technologies

2.2 Market Challenges

2.2.1 High Upfront Cost - A Major Financial Barrier

2.2.2 Policy Uncertainty Related to Procedures

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Introduction of Next Generation Technologies in Microgrids

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Market Strategies and Developments

3.2 Industry Attractiveness

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Opportunity Matrix

4.2 Regulatory Landscape

4.3 Regulatory Bodies/Acts

4.4 Associations/Consortiums/Alliances

4.5 Patent Analysis

4.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5 APAC Microgrid Market, Analysis & Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the APAC Microgrid Market

5.2 Market Overview

6 Asia Pacific Microgrid Market by Technology

6.1 Energy Generation Technologies

6.2 Energy Storage Technologies

7 Asia Pacific Microgrid Market by Application

7.1 Rural/Residential Microgrid

7.2 Commercial/Industrial Microgrid

8 Asia Pacific Microgrid Market by Country

8.1 China

8.2 Japan

8.3 India

8.4 Australia

8.5 Philippines

8.6 Indonesia

8.7 Rest of the APAC

9 Company Profiles



ABB Ltd.

APT Consulting Group Co. Ltd.

Hitachi

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Tesla Motors Inc.

TOSHIBA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mtkgqq/asia_pacific?w=5



