Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - AGM Statement

London, January 29
INVESCO PERPETUAL ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Following the Annual General Meeting of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited held on 29 January 2018 at Ordnance House, 31 Pier Road, St. Helier, Jersey, the Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed.
Ordinary Business
1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30September 2017;
2. To re-elect Mr Donald Adamson as a Director of the Company;
3. To re-elect Mr Clive Spears as a Director of the Company;
4. To elect Mr Richard Williams as a Director of the Company;
5. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as auditor of the Company;
6. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor;
Special Business
The following resolutions were passed as special resolutions.
7. To disapply pre-emption rights and authorise the issue of up to 20% of the total shares in issue;
8. To renew the Directors' authority to make market purchases of the Company's shares within the parameters specified; and
9. That the period of notice for general meetings of the Company (other than
AGMs) shall not be less than 14 days.
All Resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.
A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below:
|Resolution
|Votes in Favour (including votes at the Chairman's Discretion)
|Votes Against
|Votes Withheld
|1
|9141526
|0
|15266
|2
|9085309
|56217
|15266
|3
|9134309
|7217
|15266
|4
|9085209
|56217
|15366
|5
|9118946
|9224
|28622
|6
|9124353
|13173
|19266
|7
|9064514
|52194
|40084
|8
|9094982
|44094
|17716
|9
|9141526
|0
|15266
Details of the voting resultswill shortly beavailable on the Company's section of the Manager's website at
www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/enhancedincome
29 January 2018
All enquiries
Hilary Jones
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 01534 825323