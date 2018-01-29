sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.01.2018 | 12:17
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - AGM Statement

PR Newswire
London, January 29

INVESCO PERPETUAL ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Following the Annual General Meeting of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited held on 29 January 2018 at Ordnance House, 31 Pier Road, St. Helier, Jersey, the Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed.

Ordinary Business

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30September 2017;

2. To re-elect Mr Donald Adamson as a Director of the Company;

3. To re-elect Mr Clive Spears as a Director of the Company;

4. To elect Mr Richard Williams as a Director of the Company;

5. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as auditor of the Company;

6. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor;

Special Business

The following resolutions were passed as special resolutions.

7. To disapply pre-emption rights and authorise the issue of up to 20% of the total shares in issue;

8. To renew the Directors' authority to make market purchases of the Company's shares within the parameters specified; and

9. That the period of notice for general meetings of the Company (other than

AGMs) shall not be less than 14 days.

All Resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below:

ResolutionVotes in Favour (including votes at the Chairman's Discretion)Votes AgainstVotes Withheld
19141526015266
290853095621715266
39134309721715266
490852095621715366
59118946922428622
691243531317319266
790645145219440084
890949824409417716
99141526015266

Details of the voting resultswill shortly beavailable on the Company's section of the Manager's website at

www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/enhancedincome

29 January 2018

All enquiries

Hilary Jones
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 01534 825323


