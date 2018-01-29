CloudMargin Named to List of 100 Most Influential FinTech Companies for 2018

LONDON, Jan. 29,2018 /PRNewswire/ --CloudMargin, the multi-award winning creator of the world's first web-based collateral and margin management solution, announced today that the firm has been named to Harrington Starr's Definitive List of the 100 Most Influential FinTech Companies for 2018. The list includes a mix of start-ups and well-known companies in the financial technology space. The full list of financial technology companies expected to create a significant impact in 2018 was just published in the first quarter issue of The Financial Technologist magazine.

The list was assembled by a panel of experts from EY, the London Stock Exchange, Lloyds Banking Group, Baringa, CBPE Capital, Seismic Foundry, Innovate Finance, the Realization Group, London & Partners and Harrington Starr Group. The panel considered over 2,000 companies in the space.

The inaugural listing of the Most Influential FinTech Companies brings 100 of the companies set to shape and influence the global Fintech scene in the year ahead. According to the magazine: "The Financial Technologist has worked with ten FinTech experts from some of the most respected companies in the financial services markets....We are looking to celebrate the people who are raising the bar, innovating in tech, customer experience and delivery."

Since 2015, London-based CloudMargin has garnered more than a dozen awards and honours for innovation and best-in-class technology.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned 12 different industry awards since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model is helping many of the leading financial institutions globally - including exchanges, brokerage firms, banks, asset management firms and insurance companies - meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce costs associated with collateral requirements that are growing dramatically. CloudMargin bypasses many of the shortfalls of legacy, on-premise software, enabling clients to experience rapid implementation and access to robust and secure collateral management workflow software. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com. To access the firm's FlightPlan microsite designed to help financial institutions globally navigate the uncleared margin rules and other regulations impacting their collateral management function, please visit flightplan.cloudmargin.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464866/CloudMargin_Logo.jpg