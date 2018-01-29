Cardioverter Defibrillator Devices Market, 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cardioverter Defibrillator Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardioverter defibrillator devices market is expected to reach USD 12,520.0 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2017-2022.



Increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases, rising aging population, various technological advancements, and increasing sedentary lifestyle and obesity along with excessive consumption of alcohol & caffeinated products are the key factors driving the growth of this market. In addition to the key drivers, the report further gives an extensive outlook on key industry restraints, and opportunities, listed in the market insights segment.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), and related death remains a significant public health issue across the globe. Variety of non-pharmacologic therapies for primary and secondary prevention of SCA and their management including implantable and wearable defibrillators are available in the market. Cardioverter defibrillators have become a significant therapeutic modality among all for patients who have had a cardiac arrest or are at risk for life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias.



Numerous technological advances in implantable cardioverter defibrillators have resulted in decreased size, greater ease of placement, increased functionality, and improved efficiency to better manage the critical cardiac conditions, thereby driving its adoption across the globe.



This comprehensive study on the basis of product types and end users gives an extensive outlook on the key dynamics, trends, advantages, key players, related statistics, and detailed market size & forecasts for each segment and sub-segment covered in the cardioverter defibrillator devices market.



Key questions answered in the report:



Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases to drive the adoption of cardioverter defibrillator devices market

How does the penetration of implantable cardioverter defibrillator differ from the penetration of external cardioverter defibrillator?

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product type, and regions/countries?

The North American cardioverter defibrillator devices market favors both larger and local manufacturers that compete in multiple segments

Who are the top competitors in this market and what strategies do they employ to gain shares?

What is driving the growth and which market segments have the most potential for revenue expansion over the forecast period?

What strategies should new companies looking to enter this market use to compete effectively?

What are the major drivers, restrains, and opportunities in the global cardioverter defibrillator devices market?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Recent collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and expansions taken place in the cardioverter defibrillator devices space.

What companies have recently done partnerships/collaborations/agreements and how will these unions affect the competitive landscape of the implantable cardioverter defibrillator space?

Which companies have recently received approvals and how will these approvals promote a competitive advantage?

Who are the major players in the global cardioverter defibrillator devices market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the local emerging players in the global cardioverter defibrillator devices market and how do they compete with the global players?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency And Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.2. Increasing Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases

4.2.3. Rise in Obesity, Sedentary Lifestyle, and Excessive Consumption of Alcohol & Caffeinated Products

4.2.4. Technological Advancements

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Increase in Reported Cases of Cardioverter Defibrillators Malfunction & Product Recalls

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Emerging Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.6. Regulatory Analysis

4.7. Market Share Analysis, by Key Players



5. Cardioverter Defibrillator Devices Market, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

5.2.1. Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

5.2.1.1. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D)

5.2.1.2. Dual-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

5.2.1.3. Single-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

5.2.2. Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

5.3. External Cardioverter Defibrillator

5.3.1. Manual ECD

5.3.2. Automated ECD

5.3.2.1. Semi-Automated ECD

5.3.2.2. Fully-Automated ECD

5.3.3. Wearable ECD



6. Cardioverter Defibrillator Devices Market, By End-User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

6.4. Others



7. Cardioverter Defibrillator Devices Market, By Geography



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Approvals

8.2. New Product Launch

8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4. Expansion

8.5. Partnerships, Agreements, And Collaborations



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Recent Financials, Product Portfolio, and Recent Strategic Developments)



Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Cardiac Science corporation (U.S.)

Fukuda Denshi Co. ( Japan )

) Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands )

) LivaNova PLC (U.K.)

Medtronic PLC ( Ireland )

) Nihon Kohden Corporation ( Japan )

) Progetti Srl ( Italy )

) Schiller AG ( Switzerland )

) Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Zoll medical corporation (U.S.)

