Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.01.2018 | 12:32
PR Newswire

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, January 29

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company')

All data as at 31 December 2017

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 December 2017

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings6.5
Tech Mahindra5.0
Standard Foods3.7
Marico3.7
Chroma ATE3.3
E.SUN Financial Holding Co2.7
Unicharm2.6
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing2.6
Kotak Mahindra Bank2.4
Manila Water2.3
Total34.8
Geographical breakdown%
India33.7
Taiwan17.9
Philippines7.4
Hong Kong6.5
Indonesia4.8
Bangladesh4.8
Sri Lanka2.9
Malaysia2.8
Japan2.6
Others6.5
Cash10.1
Total100.0

- ENDS-

29 January 2018

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


