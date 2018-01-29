Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, January 29
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company')
All data as at 31 December 2017
This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 December 2017
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|6.5
|Tech Mahindra
|5.0
|Standard Foods
|3.7
|Marico
|3.7
|Chroma ATE
|3.3
|E.SUN Financial Holding Co
|2.7
|Unicharm
|2.6
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|2.6
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2.4
|Manila Water
|2.3
|Total
|34.8
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|33.7
|Taiwan
|17.9
|Philippines
|7.4
|Hong Kong
|6.5
|Indonesia
|4.8
|Bangladesh
|4.8
|Sri Lanka
|2.9
|Malaysia
|2.8
|Japan
|2.6
|Others
|6.5
|Cash
|10.1
|Total
|100.0
29 January 2018
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary