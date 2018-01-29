Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company')

All data as at 31 December 2017

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 December 2017

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 6.5 Tech Mahindra 5.0 Standard Foods 3.7 Marico 3.7 Chroma ATE 3.3 E.SUN Financial Holding Co 2.7 Unicharm 2.6 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2.6 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.4 Manila Water 2.3 Total 34.8 Geographical breakdown % India 33.7 Taiwan 17.9 Philippines 7.4 Hong Kong 6.5 Indonesia 4.8 Bangladesh 4.8 Sri Lanka 2.9 Malaysia 2.8 Japan 2.6 Others 6.5 Cash 10.1 Total 100.0

- ENDS-

29 January 2018

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary