

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DST Systems (DST) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $67.5 million, or $1.11 per share. This was higher than $53.9 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 48.9% to $593.9 million. This was up from $398.8 million last year.



DST Systems earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $67.5 Mln. vs. $53.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $0.83 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $593.9 Mln vs. $398.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 48.9%



